RMHC South Texas get a glimpse of 'Men Who Cook' at annual fundraising event

Each team of men is tasked with putting together a signature dish, and also doing their part to raise the most money for the house.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Men Who Cook fundraiser is back again this year -- all with the goal of supporting the Ronald McDonald House Charities of South Texas.

The RMHC helps provide a home away from home for families of children who've had to travel to get the medical care their child needs here in the Coastal Bend.

This year's cooks were ready to serve up some delicious eats and treats -- in hopes of being named number one.

However in the end, it's the families who are the real winners.

"When we had this vision of Men Who Cook, we wanted to put together, men, food, competition and fundraising, it's been a really great recipe for success for us," said RMHC South Texas CEO Michelle Horne.

If you didn't make it to this year's event, no worries! The silent auction will remain open through Sunday at 7 p.m.

To view the auction, click here.

