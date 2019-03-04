CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Ronald McDonald House Charities are cooking up something special for residents with the 2019 Men Who Cook Challange.

Men Who Cook brings together 15 teams of leaders as they put their culinary skills to the test.

The annual event will take place at the Ronald McDonald House where teams will battle it out in the kitchen all for a good cause. The fundraiser raises funds for families staying at the Ronald McDonald while children receive the medical care they need at Driscoll Children's Hospital.

"We are usually about 95-percent on an average occupied, lots of families here and there is much need," board member Dottie Adair said. "It's something that just ables the house because there is much-moving parts to the Ronald McDonald House."

3News First Edition anchor John-Thomas Kobos will emcee the event and attendees can help decide who has the best dish in town.