Ronald McDonald House gets into the giving spirit, providing residents with needed resources

According to Michelle Horine, CEO of RMHC of South Texas the Day of Giving allows the charity to cater to the needs of the community.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Ronald McDonald House Charities of South Texas eagerly awaited donations for their mission during the Day of Giving.

According to Michelle Horine, CEO of RMHC of South Texas their goal to meet this year is 22,000 in order for that donation to be matched. Horine said the Day of Giving allows the charity to continue taking care of the daily needs of those they serve.

“The day of giving allows us to provide them with all of the resources,” Horine said. “A nice comfy bed, a home cooked meal, even arts and crafts for the siblings or the children battling different diseases or traumas.”

Horine said this year's goal is just to reach the donation amount they got last year. If you would like to donate you have until midnight to donate to any Coastal Bend foundation of your choice.

