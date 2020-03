CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi's Ronald McDonald House is taking extra steps to combat the spread of COVID-19.

The charity will suspect acceptance of any new families into their facilities. The idea is to protect the health and well being of those currently living there.

The Ronald McDonald House provides a home away from home for families who have loved ones being treated at Driscoll Children's Hospital.

