Ronald McDonald House receives $8,000 donation from area McDonald's

The money was raised during the McDonald's annual shamrock shake special. The treat is part of the restaurant's Saint Patrick's Day celebration.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Ronald McDonald House Charities got some big financial help thanks to a Saint Patrick's Day favorite.

McDonald's presented the non-profit with $8,000.

Michelle Horne, Executive Director with Ronald McDonald House, said the money will go towards their mission of offering a home away from home for patients at Driscoll Children's Hospital.

