Ronald McDonald House receives $8,000 donation from area McDonald's

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Ronald McDonald House Charities got some big financial help thanks to a Saint Patrick's Day favorite.
McDonald's presented the non-profit with $8,000.
The money was raised during the restaurants annual shamrock shake special. The treat is part of the restaurant's Saint Patrick's Day celebration.
Michelle Horne, Executive Director with Ronald McDonald House, said the money will go towards their mission of offering a home away from home for patients at Driscoll Children's Hospital.
