CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Ronald McDonald House Charities of Corpus Christi will be taking part in #GiveFromHomeDay on Tuesday.

It's a national fundraising drive that puts the power of giving into the hands of community members who are anxious to help neighbors and strangers alike who struggle with the economic and health impacts of COVID-19.

Sadly, at the same time, nonprofits like Ronald McDonald House Charities of Corpus Christi have experienced a sudden and deep drop in funding as events have been cancelled or postponed and the attention of loyal donors has been pulled away to other urgent concerns. For the families who rely on Ronald McDonald House Charities of Corpus Christi, their needs have not changed.

The Ronald McDonald House remains committed to providing a comfortable place to sleep, warm meals, daily essentials, and a safe environment. Funding is urgently needed to continue to provide guest families a sense of relief and stability in their already challenging lives.

#GiveFromHomeDay on Tuesday will focus attention on the act of giving in the age of COVID-19. You can make a donation at RMHCofCC.org.

