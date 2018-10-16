CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — U.S. Marshals have found and arrested Ronnie Rodriguez Sr. after he was found in a motel in McAllen, Texas.

Rodriguez is facing a Capital Murder charge after he allegedly shot five men at a child's birthday party on October 13 after an argument two families.

Four of those men died and another is still in critical condition, but is stable.

Yesterday, the Texas Rangers asked the Gulf Coast Violent Offender and Fugitive Task Force, led by the U.S. Marshals, to help in the manhunt for Rodriguez. He was found in a hotel at the 2000 block of South 10th Street in McAllen.

Rodriguez was taken to the McAllen Police Department for Processing.

Rodriguez awaits extradition back to San Patricio County there with no bond set at this time.

“The key to this case was teamwork," said Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal Norm Merkel of the Southern District of Texas. “By local, state, and federal partners working together, we got the job done.”

© 2018 KIII