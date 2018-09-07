Corpus Christi (KIII news) — After more than a year living with rain getting into her house, one Corpus Christi woman will not have that problem anymore thanks to the special partnership.

Consuelo Rodriguez got a new roof on Monday, and she will not be the only one who will.

They say a picture is worth a thousand words, and in this case it's also worth $1,000.

"I just don't know how to repay this because I never will, but God will," Rodriguez said. "God will. Thank you so much."

Rodriguez tearfully said thank you to the United Way of the Coastal Bend and Habitat for Humanity for her new roof.

"God is going to bless y'all bad. You've got a place up there already," Rodriguez said.

While they're not in Heaven yet, crews were up on her roof repairing the damage that Hurricane Harvey did, and that her insurance company would not cover.

"A tree fell through the roof and with my insurance, they never fixed it," Rodriguez said.

"Here it is almost a year later and this sweet family has rain coming into their home, but after tonight they won't," Catrina Wilson said.

Rodriguez's roof will not be the only one the crews fix in the Coastal Bend. $40,000 from the United Way went to Habitat for Humanity to repair seven roofs in all.

"They're for those who could not get insurance claims or FEMA assistance," Becky Salinas said. "We turned around and we asked them to submit applications and with the money we received, we were able to place new roofs."

It's a project that both organizations said they could not have done without each other.

"We've just been really, really fortunate to have the partnerships that we have so we can really make the most of the gifts that we receive," Wilson said.

"I feel safe now, you know?" Rodriguez said.

There are more than 40 homes still on a waiting list for repairs, so the United Way is looking for more grants locally as well as statewide help.

For more information, visit www.uwcb.org.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII