Rooftop patios could become a reality for Downtown Corpus Christi businesses

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There is no denying that downtown has some amazing views of the beach. But something the Corpus Christi Downtown Management District doesn’t feel is being utilized enough is rooftop patio space to take in those views.

That team has come up with a plan to incentivize businesses to invest in that additional space for patrons to enjoy.

The program is called the 'Rooftop Activation Program'. Alyssa Barrera Mason is the executive director for the Corpus Christi Downtown Management District. She said rooftop patios are the standard when it comes to urban spaces across the country. There are already some businesses downtown that have invested in providing an additional setting for visitors such as Retro Corpus.

Barrera Mason said their new program would help alleviate half of the cost it would take to construct patios like this - making it more of a reality for businesses within the district.

"This program even goes one step further in identifying and addressing some of the reasons why those patios are not happening," she said. "Which includes really costly items like elevators, or access to rooftops."

The first approved project under this program is the Emerald Beach Hotel. It will later turn into a Holiday Inn Express featuring the rooftop patio space. Barrera Mason explained why the activation plan only targets certain businesses.

"It will be limited to downtown property owners in the reinvestment zone," Barrera Mason said. "So, in order to be eligible, you have to own a building. You have to have access to a rooftop, you have to be willing to put the investment in to make that rooftop accessible to the public."

The amount of money invested in this program will be based on how many private sector businesses choose to participate in the 'Rooftop Activation Program'. The Downtown Management District is prepared to support ten rooftop patios. The payment payout will be limited to $500,000 a year, but the DMD will reimburse half of what a private business has invested.