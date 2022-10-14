Medical ropes rescue competition being held on the Lexington

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Rescue Competition was in Corpus Christi at the USS Lexington Museum on the Bay Friday for its 45th annual event.
It’s a medical ropes rescue competition that was originally intended as a training event.
It gives rescue teams the opportunity to come together and work on their craft through a variety of rescue scenarios.
While it's been around for four-and-a-half decades, it's the event's first year away from Garner State Park, where it usually takes place.
So, what brought it to the Lexington?
"It gives us an opportunity to see things that we haven’t been able to see at Garner State Park,” said Texas Rescue Competition President Casey England. “It gives those teams that work in a more industrial environment something a little closer to what they do on a day-to-day basis. And the scenery, the sights, the rescue opportunities."
The competition continues Saturday.