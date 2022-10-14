Medical ropes rescue competition being held on the Lexington

The annual event usually takes place at Garner State Park, but this year they decided on a change of scenery.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Rescue Competition was in Corpus Christi at the USS Lexington Museum on the Bay Friday for its 45th annual event.



It’s a medical ropes rescue competition that was originally intended as a training event.



It gives rescue teams the opportunity to come together and work on their craft through a variety of rescue scenarios.



While it's been around for four-and-a-half decades, it's the event's first year away from Garner State Park, where it usually takes place.



So, what brought it to the Lexington?