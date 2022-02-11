AMBER Alert: 1-year-old girl dies after chase with father ends southwest of Houston, police say

Leylani Ordonez was pronounced dead Wednesday morning after being taken to a hospital, police said. Her father, Alexander Barrios Ordonez, is also dead.

Leylani Ordonez was pronounced dead Wednesday morning after being taken to a hospital. Her father, Alexander Barrios Ordonez, 24, is also dead.

Leylani was last seen shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday. The Rosenberg Police Department said she had been kidnapped by her father.

Police said her father stabbed a man and stole his tow truck before driving Brooks Ave near 1st Street where Leylani was being watched by her babysitter. He then took off with Leylani in an unknown direction.

The Sugar Land Police Department said at about 2 a.m. Wednesday, their officers spotted Ordonez in the truck near University and Highway 6 near an H-E-B store. The driver refused to stop, and the chase ended back in Rosenberg an hour later.

The chase ended on FM 762 near the Southwest Freeway when one of the agencies that assisted in the chase put out spike strips to slow the stolen vehicle down.

Police said the man got out of the town truck and was holding the baby in his arms. She was already bloodied. The father then stabbed himself.

"We don't know the exact moment when the baby was injured. But we do know that when he exited the vehicle, the baby was already bloody," RPD Lt. Suni Jugueta said. "Don't know if it happened right before he exited the vehicle, but we know it didn't happen when he exited."

RPD said the baby was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

