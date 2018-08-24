Corpus Christi (KIII NEWS) — The Rotary Club of Corpus Christi spent is making sure the newest statue honoring our military heroes in the city is marked by patriotism thanks to a joint partnership with the Nueces County Sheriff's Department, the Corpus Christi Fire Department, and the Corpus Christi Police Department.

The Flags for Heroes project gives the opportunity for the community to sponsor American Flags in front of the Aviator Memorial in Ropes Park. Each flag will have two tags, one recognizing the donor and another recognizing someone the donor calls a hero.

According to the Rotary club's president, Alan Wilson, anyone can be a hero. "In addition to military and first responders it is about the heroes in our lives. Who ever has made a difference in your life, you can have a flag to honor them."

The Rotary club hopes to fill Ropes park with 500 flags. Rotary officials say each flag will stay up until September 15th in honor of 9/11.

If you would like to buy a flag in honor of your own hero click here. Each flag is $50. Money raised from the project will help the Rotary club scholarship fund.

