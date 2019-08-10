CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Members of the Rotary Club of Corpus Christi were at the Coastal Bend Food Bank Tuesday evening to help pack boxes for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.
Each box contains everything a family could need to cook a Thanksgiving meal complete with all the trimmings.
Volunteers aimed to fill more than 1,000-holiday boxes for families in need throughout the 11 counties serviced by the Coastal Bend Food Bank.
