Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The Rotary Club of Corpus Christi will be honored at Casa de Amor event for its contributions and support of the charity.

Casa de Amor is a significant fundraiser for the Ronald McDonald House that brings in more than $200,000 for families. Retired Spurs player David Robinson " The Admiral" will speak during the 2018 Casa de Amor event.

"We do many services. That's what Rotary does, and so the fact that they're honoring us is very special. However, the true heroes are the Ronald McDonald House and all that they do. We're very proud to be part of this organization and to have helped them through the years," Suzel Mendieta said.

Every year the Ronald McDonald House chooses an organization that's helped them out.

Casa de Amor will be at the Ortiz International Center in Corpus Christi on Sept. 6 at 6:30 p.m.

For more information about the Ronald McDonald House Charities visit here.

