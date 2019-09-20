PORT ARANSAS, Texas — Some of the best chefs in Port Aransas continued to battle it out Friday during the Super Chef Throwdown, which is part of Port Aransas' annual Beachtoberfest.

The event raises money for the Port Aransas Chamber of Commerce while also shining a light on businesses in the city.

3News caught up with some of the chefs on Friday for round three of the Super Chef Throwdown.

You can still get your tickets for the Grand Throwdown. They cost $15 and the fun kicks off at 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday at the La Pamilla Beach Resort.

