According to the district, it takes high school cheerleaders twice as long to meet TEA P.E. requirements compared to other sports.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — A Round Rock ISD high school cheerleader and her mom question the equality of high school cheerleaders in the district after finding out cheerleaders receive fewer credits for their class than other sports.

Cheerleading may have started as just a support system, but the sport has been elevated to so much more.

"We lift people in the air," said sophomore Grace Stephens. "We throw people in the air. It's a pretty crazy sport."

Grace Stephens has been a Westwood High School cheerleader for two years, but now her mom Tracy Linder is questioning the district's regard toward the sport.

"She came home one day, probably the same day, like, 'Hey, we only get half the credit, isn't that weird,'" said Linder.

Round Rock ISD confirmed all high school cheerleaders in the district only get half of a P.E. credit for the first semester of their first two years. Meanwhile, most of the teams they cheer for like football, basketball, baseball and softball, all receive a full credit every year.

This means that cheerleaders participate in the class all four years and only earn one P.E. credit instead of four.

"When you asked the counselor about if the drill team is getting half a credit or full credit, what did they say," asked reporter Daranesha Herron.

"They're definitely getting a full credit," said Linder.

While the Texas Education Agency requires one P.E. credit to graduate, Stephens says it's not fair that it takes them longer to fulfill that requirement.

"That's two years out of the four years of high school and if you want to go off and do other things, that only gives you like a limited amount of time to go do those things," said Grace.

"It's not like we don't work as hard as the other teams," said Grace. "We put in the work. I feel like it's almost making us feel less than other people, which is - that's not enjoyable for me."

Linder said the school counselor told her they have tried to fight the policy, but they won't budge.

"I would say it's very much about the message that we're sending to girls about their value in our school and in our society and what does it say about equality," asked Linder. "Why would we treat a section of our student-athletes who are predominantly female different than the other athletes? I think just fixing that disparity is worth it."

Round Rock ISD Statement:

"Under the District's local policy, which has been in place for many years, the cheer class at any high school is classified to receive .5 credits each semester. This classification differs from other athletic courses such as basketball, baseball, softball, and football, and we recognize this disparity. Administrators are currently examining this issue and exploring the possibility of presenting updates to the policy for the Board of Trustees' consideration."