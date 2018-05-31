A 52-year old woman from Round Rock is dead Wednesday as the result of a likely drowning in Port Aransas near Horace Caldwell Pier.

Authorities said the woman was going for a short walk when her husband found her in the surf nearly 30-minutes later.

Currently, it is unclear how the woman ended up in the water

First responders were called out to the scene to give the woman CPR but were unsuccessful.

The woman was pronounced dead just after 1:30 p.m. and foul play are not suspected.

