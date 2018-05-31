A woman from Round Rock was dead Wednesday afternoon as the result of a likely drowning in Port Aransas near Horace Caldwell Pier.

The Nueces County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the woman as 52-year-old Dawnette Dudley.

Authorities said Dudley was going for a short walk when her husband found her in the surf nearly 30-minutes later.

Currently, it is unclear how Dudley ended up in the water.

First responders were called out to the scene to give Dudley CPR but were unsuccessful.

Dudley was pronounced dead just after 1:30 p.m. and foul play are not suspected.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII