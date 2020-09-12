x
Routine traffic stop leads to large cash seizure

More than $125 thousand was seized by the Nueces County Sheriff's Office.
Credit: Nueces County Sheriff's Office

ROBSTOWN, Texas — A routine traffic stop for Nueces County Sheriff's deputies turned up a large sum of money.

Deputies pulled over a car on southbound Highway 77 near Robstown. Captain Danny Lorberau told 3News, who made the stop along with one of his sergeants, that the driver was acting more than a little nervous. 

The two searched the car and found bundles of cash. 

More than $125 thousand was seized from the car. 

The 26-year-old male driver was arrested and charged with money laundering.

