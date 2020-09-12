Routine traffic stop leads to large cash seizure

ROBSTOWN, Texas — A routine traffic stop for Nueces County Sheriff's deputies turned up a large sum of money.
Deputies pulled over a car on southbound Highway 77 near Robstown. Captain Danny Lorberau told 3News, who made the stop along with one of his sergeants, that the driver was acting more than a little nervous.
The two searched the car and found bundles of cash.
More than $125 thousand was seized from the car.
The 26-year-old male driver was arrested and charged with money laundering.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- West Oso ISD: COVID-19 positive employee possibly exposes multiple students, staff to virus at junior high | virtual learning to begin immediately
- Rockport woman arrested, facing multiple charges after running over 'Christmas at the Beach' display
- Robstown Police looking for couple who took wallet left on counter at H-E-B
- Alleged devil worshipper out on bond for 2016 Houston murder has killed again, police say