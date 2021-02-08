Another virus is hospitalizing children in the Coastal Bend, disease experts say

Respiratory Syncytial Virus season typically starts in September. In 2021, it started in June and has been jumping from kid to kid.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hospitalizations are on the rise at Driscoll Children's Hospital and not just with COVID-19, but with the Respiratory Syncytial Virus as well. It's something experts said is very unusual this time of year.

"This is what we usually see during the winter month," said Dr. Jaime Fergie, an Infectious Disease Physician with Driscoll Children's Hospital. "But now we're seeing summer. This is a situation that we've never encountered before."

RSV usually hits South Texas every year during the cooler months. But even though it's pretty common, it still puts many children in the hospital.

"In a normal season, we usually hospitalize anywhere from 150 to 300 children with RSV," Dr. Fergie added. "I think right now, we are going to see that kind of numbers in the summer."

RSV season typically starts in September. But this year, it started in June and has been jumping from kid to kid.

"To the point at which now, every day we have many children hospitalized with RSV at Driscoll," Dr. Fergie added. "We have children in the ICU all the time with RSV intubated on mechanical ventilation."

He said since this spike happened earlier than it ever has, his main concern is this virus won't leave just yet.

"It began early," said Dr. Fergie, "and maybe will continue throughout the winter and we'll have a very, very long RSV season because I don't know why, there's no reason why it's going to stop now."

He added that the mortality rate for kids with RSV is very low, but it can happen.

Luckily, so far, no child has died from the virus in the Coastal Bend.

