CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Regional Transportation Authorities bus had to be rerouted after a minor crash that happened just after 12:30 p.m. Friday on the feeder road of SPID, right in front of our Kiii-TV studios.

Police said a man driving a pickup truck rear ended the bus. Luckily no one was injured, but traffic did come to a standstill in the middle of the lunchtime rush hour as crews worked to clear the scene.

The man driving the truck was given a ticket for failure to control speed. The RTA rerouted their passengers to another bus.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: