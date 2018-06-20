Corpus Christi Regional Transit Authority announced Wednesday routes that have been closed due to weather conditions.
The following Routes have been closed until further notice:
- 65 Port Aransas
- 90 Flexi-B
- 94 Port Aransas Shuttle
- 99 Pilot.
