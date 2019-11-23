CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Cheerleaders and even a drum line with West Oso High School were on hand Friday to celebrate the grand opening of a new RTA bus stop in front of the junior high school.

The Spirit Stop takes full advantage of area schools by placing state of the art bus stops in front of the campuses and decorating them in school colors.

'We are so grateful to RTA that they recognize that community involvement is really important to satisfy their needs. We thank them for that," superintendent Conrado Garcia said.

According to the RTA, the best thing about the new bus stops come at no cost to the school districts.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: