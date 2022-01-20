Corpus Christi RTA offering free rides to city warming centers

Individuals interested in traveling to and from a warming center can notify their bus operator when boarding to receive fare-free transportation.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority announced Thursday they will be offering free rides to local warming centers.

Current B-Line customers can receive free transportation to and from warming centers by scheduling a trip at 361-289-5881 (press option "1" for English or "2" for Spanish, then press "2" for B-Line service).

For a list of recommended routes and nearby stops for each warming center, click here.

Note: Masks are required to board and ride CCRTA buses and Paratransit vehicles.

According to forecasts, the winter storm is going to bring below freezing temperatures, cold rain, and sleet. In response, the city of Corpus Christi is going to be opening warming centers to those in need.

The following centers are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday and Friday:

Broadmoor Senior Center

Ethel Eyerly Senior Center

Northwest Senior Center

La Retama Library

Ben F. McDonald Library

In addition, Nueces County will be opening its warming shelter at the Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds. This shelter will be open from 3 p.m. Thursday to 3 p.m. Friday.

Officials remind that these are not a place to sleep or eat, and food will not be provided. Additionally, pets are not allowed. All COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place.

