RTA offering free shuttles to Buc Days Festival

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority (CCRTA) will be offering free Park & Shuttles from Whataburger Field to the Buccaneer Days festival along four designated stops.

Facial coverings will be required at all stops and on-board shuttles at all times. 

Park & Shuttle Schedule  

  • Saturday, May 1st – Sunday, May 2nd: 12:00pm – 12:00am  
  • Thursday, May 6th – Friday, May 7th: 5:00pm – 12:00am  
  • Saturday, May 8th – Sunday, May 9th: 12:00pm – 12:00am 

Park & Shuttle Stops

  • Whataburger Field Parking Lot  
  • Port, past Sam Rankin 
  • Port, approaching N. Tancahua  
  • Hurricane Alley Parking Lot – Port, past N. Tancahua  
  • Brewster St. @ American Bank Center Turnaround 
Credit: RTA

For more information on CCRTA Park & Shuttle service, please visit ccrta.org