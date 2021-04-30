RTA offering free shuttles to Buc Days Festival

Facial coverings will be required at all stops and on-board shuttles at all times.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority (CCRTA) will be offering free Park & Shuttles from Whataburger Field to the Buccaneer Days festival along four designated stops.

Facial coverings will be required at all stops and on-board shuttles at all times.

Park & Shuttle Schedule

Saturday, May 1st – Sunday, May 2nd: 12:00pm – 12:00am

Thursday, May 6th – Friday, May 7th: 5:00pm – 12:00am

Saturday, May 8th – Sunday, May 9th: 12:00pm – 12:00am

Park & Shuttle Stops

Whataburger Field Parking Lot

Port, past Sam Rankin

Port, approaching N. Tancahua

Hurricane Alley Parking Lot – Port, past N. Tancahua 

Brewster St. @ American Bank Center Turnaround