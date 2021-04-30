RTA offering free shuttles to Buc Days Festival

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority (CCRTA) will be offering free Park & Shuttles from Whataburger Field to the Buccaneer Days festival along four designated stops.
Facial coverings will be required at all stops and on-board shuttles at all times.
Park & Shuttle Schedule
- Saturday, May 1st – Sunday, May 2nd: 12:00pm – 12:00am
- Thursday, May 6th – Friday, May 7th: 5:00pm – 12:00am
- Saturday, May 8th – Sunday, May 9th: 12:00pm – 12:00am
Park & Shuttle Stops
- Whataburger Field Parking Lot
- Port, past Sam Rankin
- Port, approaching N. Tancahua
- Hurricane Alley Parking Lot – Port, past N. Tancahua
- Brewster St. @ American Bank Center Turnaround
For more information on CCRTA Park & Shuttle service, please visit ccrta.org.