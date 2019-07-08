CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The seasonal route that the Regional Transportation Authority has provided to Port Aransas will continue in 2020.

In May, RTA started a pilot program with a new route to pick up passengers in Port Aransas. Due to the lack of housing in the Coastal Bend, many workers travel to and from Port Aransas for work.

In a meeting Tuesday, the RTA said the Port Aransas express had been an enormous success so far and residents and workers in the area agree.

"We have some great economic and job opportunities in Port Aransas, and there's a way to get here. You don't even have to drive your car," managing partner Chris Collins said.

"I can't even imagine what this summer would have been like if we didn't have the transportation that RTA has provided this summer bringing employees in," owner Beth Owens said.

According to RTA, they plan to continue the pilot in 2020, beginning in March through Oct. 1.

RTA wants to establish that the Port Aransas route is good and that enough people will continue to use it.

