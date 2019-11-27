CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority will provide free park & ride shuttles to the high school football playoff game between Roy Miller High School and Veterans Memorial High School.

The complimentary park & ride shuttles will pick up customers at Corpus Christi City Hall before dropping passengers off at Buccaneer Stadium.

City Hall will have free parking, and be specially marked, with CCRTA staff and security on site.

Shuttles will be available from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.

