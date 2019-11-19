CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Bridging the gap between access to health care and transportation can at times be tricky, but a new high-tech bus stop in Corpus Christi's westside aims to change transportation.

The new bus stop will be in front of the Dr. Hector P. Garcia Memorial Health Center at 19th Street and Hospital Boulevard. Corpus Christi's Regional Transportation Authority, Nueces County commissioners, and Christus Spohn presented the new bus stop to the community on Tuesday.

The bus stop will stand 17 feet and will be hurricane resistant. It will use solar energy to power a digital ADA compliant screen and keep the stop well lit in the evenings.

Tuesday's ribbon cutting ceremony was something organizers said the community deserved.

"We didn't have access to a good bus stop, so you want to make an opportunity for health care available. How do you do that? You start by having the centers, which we have. Then you have to marry that with access, and that's why it makes me so proud and happy today," Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales said.

"Very affordable, smart system, and one that we hope provides the community their health care access that they didn't have before," RTA CEO Jorge Cruz-Aedo said.

The smart bus stop's screens also let riders know when the next bus is coming and where it's heading next.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: