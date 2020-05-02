CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi's Regional Transportation Authority has a program targeting those who deal with mobility challenges every day.

Patients and families dealing with any kind of health issue must do some serious research and coordination to understand routes and how to get to their destinations, such as doctor's appointments and even the grocery store, safely. However, RTA CEO Jorge Cruz-Aedo said they have that covered.

It's called the "Paratransit Program" and it is designed to help people in those situations get out and about.

"It's a service that gives people mobility that they wouldn't have in their life without the RTA being there to provide that assistance and transportation," Cruz-Aedo said.

While the regular transit program accommodates people with mobility issues, those with extra qualifications can apply to the paratransit program. For more information, click here.

