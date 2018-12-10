SAN PATRICIO COUNTY (Kiii News) — A ruling Friday by the Texas Supreme Court will result in a significant revenue boost for San Patricio County at the expense of Nueces County.

The two counties have been locked in a legal battle for many years over a pier belonging to the Occidental Chemical Corp. The dispute was over whether property taxes from the pier should go to Nueces or San Patricio counties.

Friday's ruling said even though portions of the pier are actually in both counties' jurisdictions, the pier begins in San Patricio County so they are entitled to collect the taxes for it. So far there's been no comment from either taxing entity.

Occidental has complained for years it is being double taxed on the pier. A company spokesman said Friday they are pleased with the ruling and that it could allow for more investment at their chemical plant in Ingleside.

