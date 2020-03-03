CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Among the many rumors surrounding the coronavirus that have run rampant on social media is one concerning a dog that allegedly had the virus at the Corpus Christi Animal Shelter.

Again, this was just a rumor.

According to the Shelter's Veterinarian Dr. Melissa Draper, the claim is simply not true. She spoke with 3News Monday to explain that animals do suffer from different strains of coronavirus. They are often referred to as "kennel cough."

"The K-9 respiratory virus that we currently have is specific to dogs. It is a respiratory coronavirus that we see in our community on occasion, and that's limited to dogs," Draper said. "There's been no evidence that any type of transmission has occurred between humans to animals and vice versa."

