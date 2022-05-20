Runners stock up on carbs ahead of Beach To Bay

Breana Gonzalez, General Manager for Mesquite Street downtown said Beach to Bay weekend produces big business for the establishment.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you noticed an increase in traffic it's because people from out of town are driving in to take part in the Beach to Bay Marathon on Saturday.

Runners are getting in last minute preparations as they work to stock up on carbs, which in turn is keeping area restaurants busy.

Breana Gonzalez, General Manager for Mesquite Street downtown said Beach to Bay weekend produces big business for the establishment.

"We do a lot more preparation than we normally do, we have our kitchen full staff, calling people in, get everything done," Gonzalez said.

According to San Antonio participant Bree Newman, strategy is key to being prepared for the big race.

"For the four plus miles, not going to do a full carb load like I'm running a marathon, but incorporate some bread and French fries to get some energy for tomorrow," Newman said.

Others like Megan Kroeger and Jason Lauterjung plan to go big in search of all the carbs that will help them on their journey form Padre Island to the Corpus Christi Bayfront.

The couple plans to run the full 26.2 miles themselves.

Staff with Island Italian on Padre Island are also seeing an increase of business and they are thankful the race is back.

"It's been bringing business to the Island as long as I can remember and we've been here 35 years. The Friday before is unbelievable. We get super busy," Tony Tagliaferro said.

Doing their part to help runners start off on the right foot and help them power through the race.

Good luck to all the teams!

