Runners take-off for Agape Ranch's annual 'Leave a Legacy 5K & 10K'

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Dozens of volunteers and 300 runners showed up to Texas A&M Corpus Christi for Agape Ranch’s annual ‘Leave a Legacy’ 5K & 10K.

The organization raises funds for foster, adoption-ready and aged out youth in the Coastal Bend.

Executive Director, Susan Klaus was blown away by the amount of people that showed up for the fun run. She told 3NEWS, "The community is really understanding about vulnerable children in foster care. How much they really care." She said, "Which is amazing, it's so cold out here, super windy. But they didn't care! They came out and they showed up for vulnerable children."

One of the 300 runners was Brianne Baril. This was her first time participating in the organization's 5K. “I love what Agape does and I love who they help and it’s actually local in our community. So, I thought if I can run, I should run to support them,” Baril said.

Baril resonates with the mission behind Agape Ranch, especially because she knows foster families in the community.

She explained, “Actually I do know one, she came up through the foster system, and that’s how I learned a lot about it. She just talks about how there’s such a need, and so I wanted to do this to support in some way.”

Partnering with Agape Ranch is the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services. Cornelia Garza with DFPS said, there are dozens of children ready to be adopted. "In the Coastal Bend we have approximately about 118 children that are legally free for adoption, under the CPS umbrella.” Garza stated.

Garza introduced runners to the 'Heart Gallery', which is a travelling exhibit of photos of local foster children seeking their forever family.

“The state desires for all our children to be a part of a forever family. Whether it’s the family of their origin, or an adoptive family, and even our foster families," Garza said. "We want good families for our kids.”

Director of Operations for Agape Ranch, Melissa Faux couldn't be happier with the turnout of Saturday's event.

“You could do anything with your Saturday morning, but to come out here and run as families, running clubs from local schools come out to support. There are our usual typical suspects from the races around town. They’re all out here! And showing their support," Faux explained.

