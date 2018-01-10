Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Residents will gather at Whataburger Field Saturday morning for the annual Coastal Bend Heart Walk.

Starting at 8:30 a.m., participants will put on their walking shoes to tell heart disease to take a hike. The 5K event acts as a fundraiser for the American Heart Association.

Every participant is welcome, whether they join because heart disease has affected them or they simply want to help raise awareness.

There will be more than just the walk at the event. Residents can expect lots of other activities.

"We'll have a kids zone, CPR demonstrations, we'll have prizes and lots of goodies and giveaways, so we really welcome out the whole community," Heart Walk Director Brittany Sandbach said.

