Big Bang celebrations kicked off Wednesday with a fun run that had the streets of Corpus Christi filled with red, white, and blue.

The annual four for the fourth brought crowds together outside the Ortiz Center for a four mile run along the seawall.

Four for the Fourth has been a Corpus Christi tradition since the 1970's.

Runners tell 3News how the run inspires patriotism and unity in the Coastal Bend.

"From what the Veterans have done, from what our country has done, and independence. It's just the freedom you have with that running. There's nothing like running in a group, getting all your friends down. Even the people you don't even know," Will Bonneau said.

The run included people of all ages.

According to organizers they hope to attract more massive crowds in the future.

