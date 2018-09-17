PETRONILA, Texas (Kiii News) — Residents of the small town of Petronila, Texas, were still dealing with flooding Monday -- not so much because of the rain, but because of runoff from fields draining onto their properties.

While streets in that community were passable, many residents had to wade through water to get to their homes.

"This is a disaster out here. Like just being out here in Petronila it floods all the time," Samantha Beasley said.

By flooding, residents mean ponding water that separates their front doors from the roadways. Luckily, however, their homes did not flood.

"I think a lot of it comes from the fields, and we sit lower than the fields that surround us and so it just drains down into us," Beasley said.

The Beasley's family car was stuck in a ditch after all the rains. Meanwhile, they have been dealing with the flooding as best they can.

"We have goats and we have animals. We had them actually on a boat trying to get them out and give them a place to be dry," Beasley said.

Rubber boots sitting just outside front doors are a common site in Petronila. Many have gotten used to wading through soppy lawns or driveways to get home.

"It's been live this once, but this is the worst we've had it," Beasley said.

"It's not like it's impassable. You can still pass," Nueces County Commissioner Joe Gonzalez said. "It's only one home in the corner that got a lot of water in the yards."

Gonzalez oversees the precinct and agrees there is a flood problem. Though 3News cameras saw several homes with lawns underwater.

"Anybody can use boots, but I'm saying as far as their homes, there's no water in their homes," Gonzalez said. "I understand, that's why we're working on it."

Gonzalez said the County is trying to buy 25 acres of land in Petronila to create a retention pond that will help allow rain from fields to drain there and away from the neighborhoods.

"So hopefully by next year we can, if we can get those 25 acres, we'll probably take care of some of the problem, not the problem," Gonzalez said.

In the meantime, Beasley and other residents in Petronila will have to keep their rubber boots handy.

