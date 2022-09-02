Ruptured hot water pipe causes fire scare at Driscoll Children's Hospital

Everyone was evacuated from the building as a precaution.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Crews from the Corpus Christi fire and police departments raced to Driscoll Children's Hospital just before noon Wednesday after a report of a fire breaking out on the second floor.

Thankfully it turned out to be a false alarm caused by a busted hot water piper, according to CCFD Battalion Chief Jim Devisser.

"It came in as a fire on the second floor and when we got up there, a bunch of Driscoll workers were up there," Devisser said, "and they had a hot water pipe that burst and created a bunch of steam and set off all of the fire alarm systems."

The building was evacuated as a precaution, but everyone was thankful to learn it wasn't a fire. Devisser said there was a huge mess left behind as the water quickly spread throughout the second floor.

No injuries were reported.

