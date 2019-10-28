FREER, Texas — For the first time ever, the Freer Independent School District hosted a collaborative planning session Monday with teachers from their district as well as those from the Premont Independent School District.

In a school district of only 800 students, the teachers of Freer ISD don't have as many peers to get feedback from, but that changed on Monday.

Freer usually has a planning session every nine weeks as teachers get ready to prepare a new curriculum; but depending on the subject there may be only one teacher that teaches it, and that goes for many rural schools.

Freer ISD Assistant Superintendent Frances Perez said Freer and Premont are both small districts and have a similar curriculum, so it only made sense to work together.

"Reaching out to other districts to collaborate with them, maximize resources," Perez said. "It definitely helps our people to grow with one another."

Perez said 75 teachers attended the session and many of them gave rave reviews. She said they plan to do it again in March in Premont.

