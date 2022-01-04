Russia and Ukraine conflict hits close to home for South Texas District Court Judge

Judge Inna Klein understands the horror of war and the persecution that people of that nation are now facing.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As war continues in Eastern Europe, seemingly a world away, the conflict is close to home for a Corpus Christi resident.

214th District Court Judge Inna Klein was born in Russia and still has family in Ukraine. She understands the horror of war and the persecution that people of that nation are now facing.

She recalled her parents' arrest for simply knowing someone who had been caught praying in a shuttered church.

"The point was not so much as to get anything out of them, because its not like they knew anything, it was to instill fear and to destroy the free will. That's what bullies do, that's what was being done to my parents, and that's what's being done now by Russia to Ukraine," Klein said.

Klein also reflected on her childhood there.

"I was born in Moscow, Russia. My mother and my brother were born there, too, but everybody else in my family was born in Ukraine." Her immediate family decided to leave Russia when she was only six years old, "All of my fun memories, all of my vacations when I was still living in Russia, were from Ukraine."

The war has ended up affecting her in ways she may not have expected.

"It brings back lots of memories that have been placed into a hiding spot," Klein said, "and lifts the post traumatic stress disorder that I didn't even know I had from fleeing back when my family fled years ago."

Klein recently found out that one of her closest friends while growing up in Russia has taken bold steps in the fight against the communist nation.

"He is now one of the leaders of the resistance movement in Russia, who is just appalled by what is happening in his home country. He's actually a lawyer himself, he just said, I will not, I will not do nothing. I can't do nothing."

She echoes the sentiment, that by doing nothing we are destined to repeat history. "It confirms mine and my parents beliefs that nothing in Russia will ever change. In spite of the fact that these two countries are next to each other, it is very evident how different they are. Even though their cultures and history are similar, these two countries couldn't be more different."

