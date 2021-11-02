Man accused of murdering Richard Gonzalez on Ruth St. arrested in Massachusetts

Eugene Reid, 40, has been on the run since May.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Editor's Note: The above video is from May 2021 when the shooting occurred.

A man wanted in connection to a murder in May was caught by authorities in Massachusetts Monday, according to the Corpus Christi Police Department.

A murder warrant was issued for Eugene Reid, 40, on May 14 after a shooting that took the life of 29-year-old Richard Gonzalez on May 13 on the 2800 block of Ruth Street.

Officials said a Corpus Christi Crime Stoppers tip helped track Reid down to a home in Waltham, Mass. He was taken into custody without incident.

Reid was booked on one outstanding warrant for murder with his bond set at $1 million.

Reid will be held in Massachusetts until he is extradited to Nueces County.

