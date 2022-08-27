San Patricio County officials respond to RV fire on interstate

An RV caught fire and first responders had to battle the flames and some traffic flying by.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

EDROY, Texas — Firefighters and San Patricio County sheriff's deputies responded to a major fire on Interstate 37 near Edroy on Saturday morning.

An RV caught fire and first responders had to battle the flames and some traffic flying by.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported but the RV was deemed a complete loss, San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera said.

There is no word how the fire started.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.