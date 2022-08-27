San Patricio County officials respond to RV fire on interstate

EDROY, Texas — Firefighters and San Patricio County sheriff's deputies responded to a major fire on Interstate 37 near Edroy on Saturday morning.
An RV caught fire and first responders had to battle the flames and some traffic flying by.
Thankfully, no injuries were reported but the RV was deemed a complete loss, San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera said.
There is no word how the fire started.
