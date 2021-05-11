RV sales on the rise amid COVID-19 pandemic

David Shely with Ron Hoover RV & Marine of Corpus Christi says since the pandemic began, they’ve seen an increase in RV purchases.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Because of the pandemic we’ve had to adjust the way we work, the way we celebrate and even the way we vacation.

Folks in the RV industry say business is booming even during the coronavirus pandemic. They say the reason is because many people are turning away from the traditional hotel stay and instead vacationing with their families in an RV.

David Shely with Ron Hoover RV & Marine of Corpus Christi says since the pandemic began, they’ve seen an increase in RV purchases.



“Last year what we saw when they closed everything down people still wanted to go out and do things so they bought boats so they could be out with their families on boats and they bought RV’s so they could be with their families safe traveling ,” said David Shely General Sales Manager at Ron Hoover RV & Marine of Corpus Christi.

“At the start of the pandemic it was incredible we sold out of everything, you know Boats, RV’s, inventory was hard to come by.”

Shely says they’ve had to keep up with the demand.

“Inventory’s been slow filling back up, but it’s still been steady sales been good,” said Shely.

Shely says they’ve continued to see a steady flow of customers coming in.

“We sell big trailers we sell small trailers, going to the beach I think people are still really concerned about the virus about the pandemic people still want to be safe and feel safe and secure with their family in a trailer,” said Shely.

Shely says if you’re looking for an RV now is the time to get one.

“It’s not like buying a car you don’t just pop on the lot and pick a trailer and drive off that day. It takes us two to three days sometimes to get a trailer ready for delivery I mean we have to do a lot of prep work to it,” said Shely.

Shely says with summer right around the corner they’re expecting to see more customers.

