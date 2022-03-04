Man gets life sentence in 2017 San Marcos murder

The murder occurred in the parking lot of the Laundry Basket laundromat.

SAN MARCOS, Texas — A man convicted in a 2017 San Marcos murder over a marijuana deal was sentenced to life without parole this week.

The incident occurred on June 19. Police received multiple calls stating someone had been shot in the parking lot of the Laundry Basket laundromat off of Aquarena Springs Drive. Upon arrival, police and medics found the victim, Ryan Kincaid, who was pronounced dead on scene despite lifesaving efforts.

Police reported that Kincaid, 28, was shot in the chest. Witnesses on scene reported seeing two potential suspects, one who fled on foot and another who drove away.

Officials said the vehicle was located across the street in a nearby parking lot. It was registered to Kincaid.

When officers and detectives began searching the area, a detective located both suspects at a nearby Motel 8. The shooter was identified as Kyle Randall Sample, now 24. He confessed to traveling from Three Rivers, Texas, to San Marcos in the company of a 15-year-old accomplice.

Police learned that both had staged a robbery, with the juvenile contacting Kincaid, offering to purchase marijuana from him. When he arrived, the juvenile entered Kincaid's vehicle. Sample then approached with a .45-caliber revolver. When the victim tried to defend himself, police said Sample shot him once in the chest.

That's when the juvenile drove away and Sample fled on foot. In 2017, KVUE reported the teen took the victim's vehicle, running over him in the process.

After the closing of evidence, the jury found Sample guilty of murder. The prosecution was not seeking the death penalty, making life without parole automatic. The sentence was pronounced immediately following the verdict by Judge Bruce Boyer of the 22nd Judicial District Court.

Hays County Criminal District Attorney Wes Mau complimented lead prosecutor Assistant Criminal District Attorney Ben Gillis. They were assisted at trial by ACDA Andrea Farrell and San Marcos Detectives Patrick Aubry and Michael Casillas