Downtown Sacramento Shooting | Remembering the victims

Sacramento police say six people are dead and at least ten others were wounded after a shooting early Sunday morning in downtown Sacramento.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police say six people are dead and at least ten others have been injured after a shooting early Sunday morning in downtown Sacramento.

Here is a list of the people who's family confirmed that they died following the shooting.

Sergio Harris

ABC10 learned from Sergio Harris' father that he indeed was one of the victims. He was 38-years-old.

His mother Pamela was on the scene following the shooting and spoke with ABC10.

"You need to let us know something," she said. "I'm not out here just to be standing out here to be nosey. I have a child that's laying out there, and I want some answers. I just want some answers from somebody."

Harris described her son as "fun to be around, liked to party, have fun, smiling all the time."

She said he had a wife and two young daughters.

DeVazia Turner

ABC10's Madison Wade spoke with the father of DeVazia Turner who confirmed that his son was one of the victims in the deadly shooting.

Frank Turner said his son was 29-years-old and lived in Vacaville.

I just spoke with Frank Turner outside the scene of the mass shooting in #Sacramento. He shared with me his son, 29-year-old DeVazia Turner is one of the 6 shot and killed in this shooting. He lived in Vacaville but is from Sacramento @ABC10 pic.twitter.com/OVtTUHSWIq — Madison Wade (@madisoncwade) April 3, 2022

Yamile Martinez-Andrade (21)

Yamile Martinez-Andrade was killed in front of her best friend.

She was described as someone who “brought light to the room” and had a positive outlook.

“There was never a dull moment with her. She has a beautiful heart and a beautiful mind. Everyone misses her so much," her friend told ABC10's Madison Wade.

Melinda Davis (57)

Melinda Davis was killed in the mass shooting in downtown Sacramento.

Sacramento Loaves and Fishes posted a statement about Davis, who was a guest there and used services periodically from Maryhouse.

"This is a time for us to come together in solidarity and hold space for grief, to that end Loaves & Fishes is here to provide support to those unhoused folks impacted by the violent and traumatic events of early Sunday morning," Loaves & Fishes wrote in a statement.

Our hearts break with our community as we all learn to move forward from such a tragedy. Our official statement is... Posted by Sacramento Loaves & Fishes on Monday, April 4, 2022

Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi (32)

Johntaya Alexander (21)

Alexander was just shy of turning 22 when she was killed, her father told the Los Angeles Times. Her birthday was at the end of the month.

She hoped to become a social worker who worked with children and was a doting aunt to her nieces and nephews, John Alexander told the newspaper.

His daughter's name was a combination of his own and his older sister's, he told the Times.

“She was just beginning her life,” he told the newspaper, sobbing. “Stop all this senseless shooting.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

