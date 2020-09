It's limited to 50 participants and officials said it will follow COVID-19 safety guidelines. Participants will have their temperature checked at sign-in.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Here's a good way to get outside and get some good exercise in this weekend.

The Safe Fun-Fit at the Bayfront is hosting a free 5K run along the bayfront in downtown Corpus Christi this weekend. It takes place tomorrow at 7:30 a.m.