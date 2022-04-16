The City's "Safe Fun-Fit at the Bayfront" celebrated Easter with an egg hunt by the water

155 children who pre-registered for the event were able to load up their baskets with goodie-filled eggs and visit with the Easter Bunny.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — More than 2,300 Easter eggs filled Water's Edge Park Saturday afternoon as part of the City's "Safe Fun-Fit at the Bayfront" Easter egg hunt.

155 children who pre-registered for the event were able to load up their baskets with goodie-filled eggs. 3NEWS was told that even the Easter Bunny made an appearance! Just one of his many stops this weekend.

Organizers for the event said they were surprised that most of the visitors taking part were from out of town, some as a far as Houston.

Victor Betancourt was surprised and elated by the new faces. "The cool thing is, though, there was a lot of people that we've never seen before and based on the registrations, are from out of town. San Antonio, Houston, Austin. That was cool. So, it was great to see out of towners come in and participate."

Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation helped to clean up after the egg hunt was over.

The City plans to host the event again next year, and they are already working on increasing its size to accommodate even more potential new attendees.

If you are interested in the fitness side of the event, according to the City’s Parks & Recreation Department, the City will offer “Safe Fun-Fit at the Bayfront” every Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at The Water’s Edge, 402 S. Shoreline Blvd.

Activities include exercise and wellness events for ages eight and older, of all abilities and skill levels. For more information and registration, please visit cctexas.com/safefunfit.

