CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — At today's city-county public health briefing, a new initiative was announced to help get people out while still maintaining a healthy social distance.

The initiative is called 'Safe Fun-Fit at the Bayfront' and will take place every Saturday for the foreseeable future from 7 a.m. - 11 a.m.

The city will close down the northbound lane of Shoreline Boulevard from Cole Park to Waters Edge Park.

The idea is to provide some additional space for more people to walk or jog along the bayfront. They will also be hosting four different health classes each weekend, including Zumba, fitness, nutrition and yoga.

"The class will have social distancing, there will be about 10 feet between each person," City Manager Peter Zanoni said.

Classes are already full for this weekend, but you can register for next weekend's classes here.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

