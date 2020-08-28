Safe Fun-Fit at the Bayfront hosting 5K run in downtown Corpus Christi on August 29. Register here.

City officials say the 5K is limited to 50 runners. Face masks are required for ages 10 or older.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Safe Fun-Fit program has almost made its way through August after being shut down due to the surge in coronavirus concerns on July 15.

Back in July, Nueces County was seeing huge spikes in cases per day. Orders from the County implemented beach restrictions and a curfew. Alongside those orders, Safe Fun-Fit was canceled.

The beaches are somewhat back to normal and the program has been up and running since the beginning of August. Now, they're hosting a free 5K run this Saturday, August 29 at 7:30 a.m. City officials say the 5K is limited to 50 runners. Face masks are also required for anyone 10 years or older. Register here.

Kid's Zone

The City said there will also be fitness activities for all ages. A Kid's Zone with obstacle courses, noodle hockey and scoop ball will be available.

Fitness Lane

There will also be a 1.25 mile fitness lane from Cole Park to Lawrence Street for joggers, runners, or bicyclists. The City said that lane is available every Saturday fro 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Additional information from the City's news release:

An expanded fitness lane has been created along Ocean Drive to Shoreline Boulevard that will temporarily close north bound traffic from 6 a.m. – 12 p.m. for residents to bike, run, jog and walk along the bayfront from Cole Park to Art Center of Corpus Christi.

In coordination with Victor Betancourt of VFit Productions and the City’s Park and Recreation Department, the City will offer “Safe Fun-Fit at the Bayfront” exercise and wellness events for ages 8 and older, of all abilities, on Saturdays from 7 a.m. – 11 a.m. at The Water’s Edge, 402 S. Shoreline Blvd. Check-In, Fitness Moves session and the Children’s Activity area will be held at McCaughan Park. Zumba and Yoga will be held at the Islanders Pavilion next to the playground. Participants are also eligible to receive give-away rewards. The Kids Zone, for ages 8-12, begins at 9 a.m.

The 40- to 60-minute fitness sessions:

Walk the Bayfront (7 – 11am): 2-mile walk along the bayfront at your own pace.

2-mile walk along the bayfront at your own pace. Walk to Run (7 – 7:40am): Learn how to increase your endurance through proper running and walking techniques.

Learn how to increase your endurance through proper running and walking techniques. Fitness Moves (8 – 8:40am): Learn techniques for body weight training, conditioning and circuit training.

Learn techniques for body weight training, conditioning and circuit training. Yoga (9 – 9:40am): Learn how to improve physical and mental strength through a series of poses.

Learn how to improve physical and mental strength through a series of poses. Zumba (10 – 10:40am): Aerobic fitness infused with Latin American dance moves.

Aerobic fitness infused with Latin American dance moves. Kids Zone (9 – 11am): Obstacle course, noodle hockey, scoop ball. No registration required.

Class sessions are limited to 20 participants per class. The public can register for classes and the 5K through the online registration link.

Measures will also be taken for appropriate physical distancing for the safety of participant. In addition, participants are encouraged to bring their own yoga mat and water, as appropriate, for their workout.

“Everyone in our community is strongly encouraged to use all preventative measures and that includes exercising. Our goal is to have a community of healthy residents who will reap the benefits of a healthy lifestyle by taking advantage of our natural environment for their outdoor fitness,” said Peter Zanoni, City Manager.