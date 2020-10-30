Safe Fun-Fit at the Bayfront hosting first ever Haunted Bay 5K

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Safe Fun-Fit at the Bayfront is hosting their first ever haunted bay 5-k Saturday morning. The event is free and open to the first 300 people.
Safe Fun-Fit says that all activities will follow the proper COVID-19 safety guidelines and they have recommended participants wear masks and they plan to take everyone's temperature at sign-in.
For more information visit their website.
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Two CCISD trustees explain their reasoning for delaying stipend payments to employees within the district
- Corpus Christi resident diagnosed with West Nile Virus, first case confirmed this year for the city
- Family finds hero: family of man involved in serious crash finds, thanks 'hero' that 'saved his life'
- Questions left unanswered in case of missing New Hampshire couple found dead in South Texas