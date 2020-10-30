Safe Fun-Fit at the Bayfront hosting first ever Haunted Bay 5K

The event will take place on Saturday, October 31. Here’s what you need to know if you would like to go.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Safe Fun-Fit at the Bayfront is hosting their first ever haunted bay 5-k Saturday morning. The event is free and open to the first 300 people.

Safe Fun-Fit says that all activities will follow the proper COVID-19 safety guidelines and they have recommended participants wear masks and they plan to take everyone's temperature at sign-in.



For more information visit their website.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.