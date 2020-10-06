The Safe Fun-Fit at the Bayfront launched this past weekend. The City of Corpus Christi announced they are adding new activities for kids.

The exercise and wellness initiative is spearheaded by V-Fit Productions and the City's Parks and Rec Department. It will be running every Saturday until August 29.

The new activities they will be adding include an obstacle course, noodle hockey and scoop ball. Best of all, it's free.

"It is a great opportunity for families to come outside and enjoy the outdoors," Lisa Oliver with Parks and Rec said.

Safe Fun-Fit at the Bayfront will take place every Saturday from 7 a.m. - 11 a.m. with children's activities from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.

